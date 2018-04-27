Section of Kaduwela-Colombo road to be closed

-

The Kaduwela-Colombo main road will be closed for traffic from Kaduwela Town to Hewagama highway flyover from 6.00pm to 8.00pm tomorrow (28), police said.

The road is being closed due to the Perahera which is to parade the streets coinciding with the Vesak Festival organized by the Kaduwela Mahamevnawa Monastery.

As an alternate route, motorists traveling from Kaduwela to Colombo are requested to turn right at Kaduwela Junction, turn left at Bandarawatta Junction and travel in the direction of Kelaniya before turning left near the expressway to arrive near the Hewagama flyover.

Motorists traveling from Kaduwela to Colombo are advised to turn left near the Hewagama flyover, reach the Biyagama main road, turn left and turn right again at Bandarawatta Junction and reach Kaduwela Junction.