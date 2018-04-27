School is best medium to carry forward message of reconciliation  President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena says that school is the best medium to carry forward the message of national reconciliation to the society.

He made these remarks participating in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Zahira College in Anuradhapura, today (27). The President also vested the new three-storied building for classrooms at the school with the students.

Addressing the students, the President further said that a great message delivers to the society regarding the national reconciliation through a school where students belong to different communities study together in a same place.

President Sirisena added that the school education plays a pivotal role in building national reconciliation.

Ministers Rauff Hakeem, Duminda Dissanayake, Chandrani Bandara, P. Harrison, Governor of the North Central Province, M. P. Jayasinghe, the staff of the school, including the Principal, the parents, past pupils and others participated on this occasion.

Meanwhile, President Maithripala Sirisena also vested the new three-storied classroom building and the auditorium at the Anuradhapura Central College with the students today.

While addressing the gathering, the President stated that it is very import to give consideration to the problems occur in school administration, in extra curricular activities and supplying resources while compilation of National Policy making on Education as highly competitive students are being enrolled to a single national school based on its popularity.

President Sirisena said that the situations of developed countries are very different and all the investments done by our country on behalf of free education more than all those countries must be properly governed and managed to get positive results for the whole nation and it is our responsibility to do that.

Source: PMD