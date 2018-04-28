Italian woman nabbed with Hashish worth Rs.5 million

April 28, 2018   09:51 am

By Manushi Silva

An Italian female was apprehended with 5.272 grams of Hashish by the Customs Narcotics Control staff attached to the Bandaranaike International Airport.

The suspect aged 32 was bound to Samowa via Bangkok by UL 404 at 6.45am today (28).

The Hashish valued at Rs. 5 million was concealed in a false bottom of her baggage, was seized upon information received by Customs Narcotics Control staff.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Customs Narcotics Control staff.

