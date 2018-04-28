Four arrested while attempting to smuggle out jewelry worth Rs 8.9 million

Four Sri Lankan passengers were apprehended by custom officials at Bandaranaike International Airport, while attempting to smuggle out Gold, Gold Jewelry and Silver plated Gold Jewelry worth Rs. 8.9 million bunkering in their bodies.

The three females and the male was bound to Mumbai by flight no 9W251 Jet Airways 9.30pm yesterday (27).

The three female suspects aged 47, 26 and 44 were identified as residents of Galle and Colombo, while the male suspect (48) was identified as a resident of Jaffna.

The suspects are presently residing in Colombo, investigations revealed.

The seized Gold was forfeited and a penalty of Rs 1,500,000 was imposed on the suspects.