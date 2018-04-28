Suspect arrested with illegal stock of liquor

Bogawantalawa police arrested a suspect with 50 liquor bottles that has been stored in a house in Bogawantalawa tea Estate, without a permit.



It was revealed that the suspect had planned to sell the liquor bottles at exorbitant rates during Vesak season, as all liquor stores will be closed on April 29, 30 in observance of Vesak week.

The suspect and the seized stock of liquor bottles will be produced before Hatton Magistrate’s Court, Bogawantalawa police said.



The Government earlier announced that all liquor stores, slaughter houses, betting centers, casinos, clubs, and meat shops will be closed and sale of meat and liquor at supermarkets will be prohibited during April 29 and 30.