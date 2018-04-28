UNP leadership should be elected through an election - Eran

UNP leadership should be elected through an election - Eran

April 28, 2018   02:38 pm

By Manushi Silva

Finance State Minister Eran Wickremeratne says that all positions of the United National party (UNP) including party leadership should be elected through a vote.

Wickremeratne made this statement while addressing media at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) today (28). 

“The party received a message from our voters that it should undergo major reforms from the results of recently concluded Local Government elections. Top chairs in the party such as Leader, Deputy Leader and Vice Leader should be elected through an election.” he said.

Speaking further, Wickremeratne said that there is a question as to whether UNP voters accept the new members appointed for key posts and other office-bearer positions in line with party reformation process.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories