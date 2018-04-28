Viyana Canal incident : owner surrenders to police

The owner of the SUV which toppled into the Viyana Canal in Mahiyanganaya recently, has surrendered to Mahiyanganaya Police this morning (28), police media unit reported.

Police said that reports indicated that missing tuition class teacher’s mobile phone has been activated.

Accordingly, the police has launched a mission in search of the owner, however has failed to recover any information about the missing person.

An SUV toppled into the Viyana Canal in Mahiyanganaya off Mahiyanganaya- Badulla main road earlier on Thursday (26).

The car was recovered by the Police and residents a few meters away from where it toppled, however the driver has gone missing.

The driver was identified as a 34-year-old married person, residing in Hingurakgoda.

The person who is said to be a tuition class teacher has left home at around 2 am today, telling his family members that he is leaving for Kataragama.

A joint search operation was being carried out by Police Life Saving Unit, and residents in search of the missing driver.