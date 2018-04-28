Landslide warning for parts of Ratnapura District

Landslide warning for parts of Ratnapura District

April 28, 2018   11:06 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) says there are possibilities of landslides in Eheliyagoda, Elapatha, Kuruwita and Ratnapura Divisional Secretariat division and surrounding areas, if rain continues.

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued a warning requesting people living in those areas to be watchful on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence, if the rain continues, since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 75mm. 

