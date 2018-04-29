-

The Buddhists all over the world celebrate the Vesak Festival with much religious fervor and enthusiasm to commemorate the important events that took place in the life of Gauthama Buddha on this day, namely the birth of Siddhartha Gautama, Siddharta Gautam’s supreme attainment of Buddhahood and the Mahaparinibbana. The Buddha’s teaching which reflects a great vision of a superior religious sage and a humanitarian philosopher has an eternal appeal to the human civilization.



Siddhartha Gautama, the Buddha, was born in a complex era where the Indian society, embraced various beliefs and religions. The religious orthodoxy had a strong impact on that society, which also had various divisions within. Women were considered as weak beings and they enjoyed limited rights in a male dominated society.



The Buddhist teaching demolished that traditional immoral ideals and myths prevailed in that society, which was rooted in ignorance and blindness, and moved forward with scientific thoughts. The Buddha addressed the mindset of the people directly. The right of understanding the truth in our own mind after investigating the validity and truth was bestowed to ourselves by the Buddha.



Therefore, a spiritual human being emerged dispelling illusion and ignorance.



Buddha preached that human become a worthless person or a great person, not by his birth, but only through his actions. This noble concept became a strong binding force of the entire humanity.



Bestrewing metta on minds of enmity with immense kindness and pure joy, Gautama Buddha awaked the wisdom of human to show the absolution of existence and this blessed period of Vesak gives an ideal opportunity to recall the great teachings of the Noble One. I wish for a great Vaiśākhya celebration for all the Buddhists around the world.