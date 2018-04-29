Showers or thundershowers will occur over most provinces in the island after 2.00 p.m.

-

Showers may occur in the Western, North-Western, Southern and South-eastern coastal areas during the morning too.

Fairly heavy falls about 75mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.