Person arrested for transporting illegal liquor

April 29, 2018   11:30 am

By Manushi Silva

A group of officers attached to Talawakelle police Special Task Force (STF) arrested a suspect for illegally transporting a stock of liquor in a three-wheeler yesterday (28). 

The suspect has been transporting 48 bottles of liquor and 28 bottles of beer tins from Talawakelle to Lindula to be sold among estate community during Vesak season.

He was identified as a drug racketeer residing in Lindula area who has been selling liquor without a permit in the area for a considerable time, according to police.

The arrested suspect, the seized stock of liquor will be produced before Nuwara Eliya Magistrate’s Court. 

