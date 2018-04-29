Cardinal calls on Catholics to actively participate in Vesak celebrations

Cardinal calls on Catholics to actively participate in Vesak celebrations

April 29, 2018   03:50 pm

By Manushi Silva

Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith calls upon all Catholics to actively participate in the commemoration of the thrice blessed day of Vesak along with the Buddhists.

The Archbishop of Colombo made this statement while commenting on the Vesak day commemoration.

“It is a blessing to be born in a land like Sri Lanka which has a common heritage. Buddhism has become the shadow of everybody who worships different religions in Sri Lanka ‘‘ he added.

