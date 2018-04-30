Cabinet reshuffle to be held on May 1st

The cabinet reshuffle will be held on May 1st, tomorrow, according to political sources.

Government sources say that there is no truth in the rumors which states that the cabinet reshuffling will be done today (30).

The President Maithripala Sirisena stated that the reshuffling of the cabinet will be done in a scientific way and accordingly it will be done on the 1st of May.

This will be the 4th Cabinet reshuffle held after President Sirisena was sworn in, said former Minister Chandima Weerakkody commenting on the current political situation of the country.