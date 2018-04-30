Disciplinary action against police personnel for assaulting female protestors

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara has instructed the DIG of North Central province to take disciplinary action against the police personnel who assaulted females at a temple in Eppawala.

The police spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara stated this yesterday (29).

Recently, several female protesters at a temple in Nallamaduwa, Eppawala were assaulted by police personnel following tensions arising when the police tried to disperse the crowd.

The protests were held against a priest who lives in the said temple.