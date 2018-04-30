Disciplinary action against police personnel for assaulting female protestors

April 30, 2018   10:02 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara has instructed the DIG of North Central province to take disciplinary action against the police personnel who assaulted females at a temple in Eppawala.

The police spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara stated this yesterday (29).

Recently, several female protesters at a temple in Nallamaduwa, Eppawala were assaulted by police personnel following tensions arising when the police tried to disperse the crowd. 

The protests were held against a priest who lives in the said temple.

