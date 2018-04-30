Funeral of late Dr Lester James Peries to be held on May 02 under state patronage

April 30, 2018   10:17 am

By Manushi Silva

Funeral proceedings of veteran film Director Dr.Lester James Peiris will be held on May 02 a with full state honours, it is reported. 

Internationally acclaimed Sri Lankan film producer and film director Dr. Lester James Peiris passed away at the age of 99 while receiving treatments at a private Hospital in Colombo last night (29).

Dr. Peiris celebrated his 99th birthday on April 05 under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at his residence in Thimbirigasyaya.

