Restaurant and hotel owners will not be allowed to increase prices using the increased gas prices as an excuse says Consumer Affairs Authority.

By the decision of the Cabinet sub-committee on Cost of Living, the price domestic gas cylinders (12.5kg) were increased by Rs. 245, making the new price Rs. 1679 from the 27th April.

The last price increment of gas was done in September 2017, which was by Rs. 110.

The price of a domestic gas cylinder back in 2015 was Rs 1896 and it was immediately cut back to Rs. 1332. Previously in 2014 the price was Rs. 2441.

Even the prices were increased by Rs. 245, but since the current price is low compared to the prices of 2014-2015, there is no reason to increase the prices at restaurants and hotels, says the Consumer Affairs Authority.

