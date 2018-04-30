Journalist among dead in twin Afghanistan blasts

- Agencies

The first blast took place at around at 8 a.m. local time in the Shashdarak area of the city, where the US embassy and Afghan government buildings are located, prompting journalists to rush to the scene.

The second explosion came as an attacker, disguised as a cameraman, detonated explosives at the site of the initial explosion.

Amongst the dead was Shah Mirai a photographer from French news agency Agence France Presse. AFP tweeted confirmation of Mirai’s death.

A further 27 people were injured in the two incidents, and have been taken to city hospitals, according to Ministry of Public Health spokesman Wahid Majroh.

The site of the explosion was close to NATO’s Afghan headquarters, the US embassy and Afghan government buildings, including the Presidential palace, the Defense Ministry and the headquarters of Afghanistan’s intelligence services.

Kabul City Police Spokesperson Hashmat Stanikzai, told CNN that “the second blast was carried out by an attacker disguised as a cameraman and detonated explosives among people.”