Sri Lankan held with foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.6 million

Sri Lankan passenger was apprehended by Customs arrival staff at Bandaranaike International Airport while attempting to smuggle in 32400 sticks (162) cartoons of foreign cigarettes.

The 36 year old suspect was identified as a resident of Uhumeeya, Narammala.

He has arrived from Dubai by flight FZ 551 at 5.30am today with foreign cigarettes, valued at Rs. 1.6 million.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by Custom officials.