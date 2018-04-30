Sri Lankan held with foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.6 million

Sri Lankan held with foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.6 million

April 30, 2018   01:33 pm

By Manushi Silva

Sri Lankan passenger was apprehended by Customs arrival staff at Bandaranaike International Airport while attempting to smuggle in 32400 sticks (162) cartoons of foreign cigarettes.

The 36 year old suspect was identified as a resident of Uhumeeya, Narammala. 

He has arrived from Dubai by flight FZ 551 at 5.30am today with foreign cigarettes, valued at Rs. 1.6 million.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by Custom officials. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories