Political parties to celebrate May Day on different days

Political parties and Trade Unions have decided to celebrate the International Laborers’ Day separately on several days.

Earlier, the government decided to celebrate the May Day on May 7th from May 1st due to the Vesak week falling on the day.

Accordingly, May 7th was proclaimed a public holiday and many May Day commemorations will be held on the day.

Minister Mahinda Amarweera stated that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) May Day rally, headed by the President, is planned to be held in Batticaloa.

United National Party (UNP) May celebrations will be held at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium on the 6th of May according to State Minister Ajith P. Perera.



Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) along with the Joint Opposition will hold their May Day commemoration at Galle under the patronage of former President, Mahinda Rajapaksa , says MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena.

MP Nalinda Jayatissa said that Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna will celebrate the International Laborers’ Day on May 7th.