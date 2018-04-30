The government cannot decide on the Vesak Poya day Vajira Abeywardena

April 30, 2018   06:49 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The government cannot decide the date Vesak Poya Day would fall on, says Minister of Internal Affairs, Vajira Abeywardena, attending a religious program in Galle.

The day of Vesak Poya wasn’t decided by the government but according to the moon’s course, said him.

He further stated that it is wrong to act politically when incidents such as this had happened several times before in the history.

The decision to postpone the May Day on the request of Chief Prelates regarding celebrating the May Day without disturbing Vesak Poya activities was also criticized by many, pointed out the Minister.

