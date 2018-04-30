Public Exhibition of Sacred Buddha Relics

The public Exposition of the Sacred Bone Relics of The Buddha brought from India and Pakistan began at Temple Trees last afternoon after a special ceremony attended by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Buddhist artifacts brought from Nepal and Bhutan too will be on display.



Relics enshrined at Mulagandhakuti Viharaya in Sarnath, India and the Relics enshrined at the Taxila Museum in Punjab were brought to Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The public will have the opportunity to pay homage to the Sacred Relics until 4 pm on May 2.