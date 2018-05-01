New Cabinet to be sworn in today

May 1, 2018   09:38 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A new Cabinet of Ministers will be sworn in at 10 am today (01) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, before President Maithripala Sirisena.

The President has informed the ministers to arrive at the Presidential Secretariat at 9.30 am.

Reportedly there will be changes in the ministerial portfolios of the current ministers at the new cabinet.

New ministers will be appointed for the ministerial portfolios made vacant with several SLFP members leaving the government and their ministerial posts.

President, at an event held recently, said that the cabinet will be appointed on a scientific basis.

