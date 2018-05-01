Wijeyadasa to get Higher Education Ministry?

Former Minister of Justice, Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe will be appointed as the new Minister of Higher Education, says political sources.

Meanwhile despite the rumors of Minister Ravi Karunanayake receiving the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, a final decision regarding that has not been made as of last night (30), according to reports.

The new scientifically appointed cabinet will be sworn in at the Presidential Secretariat Office at 10 am, before the President Maithripala Sirisena.

Reportedly there will be changes in the ministerial portfolios of the current ministers at the new cabinet.

New ministers will be appointed for the ministerial portfolios made vacant with several SLFP members leaving the government and their ministerial posts.