New Cabinet: Ministers and MPs arrive at Presidential Secretariat

May 1, 2018   10:08 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Ministers and MPs of the government are currently arriving at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo for the swearing in ceremony of the new Cabinet, Ada Derana reporter said.

Meanwhile former Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakse has also arrived at the Presidential Secretariat. 

The UNP MP, who was removed from his post as a minister last year, is likely to receive the portfolio of Minister of Higher Education, according to reliable sources.   

However, the former finance minister Ravi Karunanayake, who was also rumored to receive a Cabinet portfolio, has not arrived at the Secretariat. 

President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe are expected to arrive at the Presidential Secretariat after attending the commemoration ceremony for the death anniversary of the late President R. Premadasa this morning. 

