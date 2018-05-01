First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Ivica Dačić, is to visit Sri Lanka within the coming week, says the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He will be on a tour from 02nd - 8th May to visit India, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

He will hold discussions with the leaders of those countries and reach to several agreements to develop cooperation between the countries, during his tour.

Strengthening overall bilateral relations with these traditionally friendly countries, as well as agreements on modalities for improving cooperation in all areas of mutual interest will be on the agenda of the expected meetings.

The visit to these countries will also be an opportunity for the first deputy prime minister to present the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, as well as to convey the gratitude of the government of Serbia for their support to the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of our country, the statement said.