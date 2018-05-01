NBTS ready to provide any blood type for private hospitals

National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) says that they are able to provide any blood type at any given time for patients’ needs.

Director General at the National Blood Centre, Dr. Rukshan Bellana said that it is not morally right for private hospitals to be requesting blood donations from the relatives of the patients.

Recently there were many calls for help on social media requesting for blood donations for patients.

However, the Director General stated that they are able to provide any blood group, should the private hospitals request for it.