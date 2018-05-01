New Cabinet sworn in

The new Cabinet is currently being sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

New Cabinet:

Faiszer Musthapha - Minister of Sports, Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government

Thalatha Athukorala - Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms

Ranjith Maddumabandara - Minister of Public Administration and Management, Minister of Law and Order

Kabir Hashim - Minister of Highways and Road Development

P. Harrison - Minister of Social Empowerment

S. B Navinna - Minister of Internal Affairs and Wayamba Development

Lakshman Kiriella - Minister of Public Enterprise and Kandy Development

Sarath Amunugama - Minister of Science, Technology and Research, Skills Development and Vocational Training, and Hill Country Heritage

Mahinda Amaraweera - Minister of Agriculture

Duminda Dissanayake - Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Management and Disaster Management



