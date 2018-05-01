New Cabinet sworn in
May 1, 2018 10:51 am
The new Cabinet is currently being sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.
New Cabinet:
Faiszer Musthapha - Minister of Sports, Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government
Thalatha Athukorala - Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms
Ranjith Maddumabandara - Minister of Public Administration and Management, Minister of Law and Order
Kabir Hashim - Minister of Highways and Road Development
P. Harrison - Minister of Social Empowerment
S. B Navinna - Minister of Internal Affairs and Wayamba Development
Lakshman Kiriella - Minister of Public Enterprise and Kandy Development
Sarath Amunugama - Minister of Science, Technology and Research, Skills Development and Vocational Training, and Hill Country Heritage
Mahinda Amaraweera - Minister of Agriculture
Duminda Dissanayake - Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Management and Disaster Management
This story is being updated.....