New Cabinet sworn in

May 1, 2018   10:51 am

By Yusuf Ariff

The new Cabinet is currently being sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo. 

New Cabinet: 

Faiszer Musthapha - Minister of Sports, Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government

Thalatha Athukorala -  Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms 

Ranjith Maddumabandara - Minister of Public Administration and Management,  Minister of Law and Order 

Kabir Hashim - Minister of Highways and Road Development

P. Harrison - Minister of Social Empowerment

S. B Navinna - Minister of Internal Affairs and Wayamba Development

Lakshman Kiriella - Minister of Public Enterprise and Kandy Development

Sarath Amunugama - Minister of Science, Technology and Research, Skills Development and Vocational Training, and Hill Country Heritage

Mahinda Amaraweera - Minister of Agriculture

Duminda Dissanayake - Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Management and Disaster Management


This story is being updated..... 

