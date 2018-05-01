UNP MPs set to meet for special talks

UNP MPs set to meet for special talks

May 1, 2018   11:46 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A special discussion among the MPs of the United National Party (UNP) is to be held today (01) at 4.00 pm at Temple Trees under the patronage of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The future parliamentary activities of the party are expected to be discussed at this meeting.

This will be the first time the UNP parliamentary group meets after the appointment of new office bearers of the party and the first after the swearing in of the new Cabinet.
 

 

