SLFP should join the Opposition  Isura

Western Province Chief Minister Isura Devapriya says that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) should join the Opposition to strengthen the party.

Attending an event in Nugegoda, he commented to the media that the United National Party (UNP) destroyed the country every time it ran the government.

He claimed that corruption, frauds and murder prevailed in the country during UNP administrations.

According to him, the SLFP should not share that disgrace by retaining in someone else’s government, as SLFP members including the President have not committed any wrongdoing.

The Chief Minister proposes to the President that SLFP should join the Opposition and strengthen the party to face upcoming elections.

He further mentioned that a complete reorganization of SLFP will be done after 7th of May.

The Chief Minister said that both they and the President are in the stance that any decision will be made for the sake of the party.