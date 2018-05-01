New State and Deputy Ministers to be sworn in tomorrow

May 1, 2018   12:17 pm

The new State Ministers and Deputy Ministers will be sworn in at the Presidential Secretariat tomorrow morning (2).

The swearing ceremony will commence at 10.30am tomorrow, the PMD said. All ministers and MPs of the government have been requested to be present for this. 

Eighteen new Cabinet Ministers were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at a ceremony held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this morning. 

The President Media Division says that the other Cabinet ministers will continue to serve in their existing portfolios. 

