Postponed Uva Wellassa Uni. enrollment exams on May 12

The student enrollment examination for 4 courses at the University of Uva Wellassa will be held on the 12th May, according to the Vice Chancellor Dr. Jayantha Lal Ratnasekera.

Due to the recent 50-day strike of university non-academic staff, the said examination had been postponed.

Accordingly, through this examination, 6300 students will be enrolled for the courses of Computer Science and Technology (CST), Industrial Information Technology (IIT), Entrepreneurship management (ENM), and Hospitality and Tourism Management (HTE).