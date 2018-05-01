Postponed Uva Wellassa Uni. enrollment exams on May 12

Postponed Uva Wellassa Uni. enrollment exams on May 12

May 1, 2018   01:18 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The student enrollment examination for 4 courses at the University of Uva Wellassa will be held on the 12th May, according to the Vice Chancellor Dr. Jayantha Lal Ratnasekera.

Due to the recent 50-day strike of university non-academic staff, the said examination had been postponed.

Accordingly, through this examination, 6300 students will be enrolled for the courses of Computer Science and Technology (CST), Industrial Information Technology (IIT), Entrepreneurship management (ENM), and Hospitality and Tourism Management (HTE).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories