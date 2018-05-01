25th death anniversary of R. Premadasa commemorated

The 25th commemoration of the death anniversary of late President Ranasinghe Premadasa was held today (01).

The late President Premadasa’s 25th memorial was held near his statue in Hultsdorf, Colombo with the attendance of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that currently, agendas of personal political ambitions are at work rather than the fulfillment of public wishes and demands.

The President further mentioned that many political crises have also arisen in this situation.

Ranasinghe Premadasa was the 3rd President of Sri Lanka and held the post of Prime Minister, Chief Government Whip and other ministerial posts before swearing in as the 2nd Executive President of Sri Lanka.

He was assassinated by an LTTE bomber during a May Day rally on the 1st of May, 1993.

He is also the father of UNP minister Sajith Premadasa.

The 127th birth anniversary of late trade union leader A. E. Gunasinha will also be commemorated near the statue.