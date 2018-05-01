Two drug dealers nabbed with over 50g of heroin

Two people were arrested in Gothatuwa today (01) for the possession of heroin by the officials of the Organized Crime Investigation Division.

The inspection was based on a tip-off received by the officials, said the police and the suspects were caught during an inspection of a three-wheeler.

The police had seized 56g 500mg of heroin, Rs 34,000 made from the sale of heroin and an electronic scale that were in the possession of the suspects.

The 43 and 45 year old suspects from Gothatuwa and Rajagiriya areas are to be presented at the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court.

Further investigations will be conducted by the Organized Crime Investigation Division.