UNP takes over 2 SLFP ministerial portfolios

Two ministerial portfolios previously held by Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) members were given to the United National Party (UNP) through the Cabinet reshuffle, says Minister Sajith Premadasa.

The Minister stated this responding to questions from the media following the swearing in ceremony held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Social Empowerment & Hill Country Heritage and Ministry of Labor were handed over to members of UNP.

The Ministry of Social Empowerment was previously held by S.B. Dissanayake of the SLFP and he was succeeded by UNP Ampara District MP Daya Gamage.

The Ministry of Labour and Trade Union Relations which was held by W.D.J. Seneviratne is now taken over by Minister Ravindra Samaraweera.