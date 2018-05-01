Govt cannot rebuild country regardless of reshuffles  Mahinda

May 1, 2018   07:32 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The current government does not have the ability to rebuild the country, despite whatever amendments are being made, says former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He stated this in response to a question regarding the Cabinet reshuffle, while attending a memorial for veteran politician T. B. Ilangaratne.

Commenting on the postponement of the May Day, he stated that labour rights are gradually deteriorating at the present.

He also mentioned that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) May Day rally at Galle will be a great success. 

According to him, the 16 SLFP members from the Opposition were not invited to the rally.

Meanwhile, yesterday (30), the former president paid his final respects to the late cinematographer Dr. Lester James Peries at his residence.
 

