Govt declares day of mourning for Dr Lester James Peiris

The President and Prime Minister have decided to declare tomorrow (May 2) as a day of mourning in recognition of the service rendered by the late Dr Lester James Peiris to cinema, Minister of Home Affaris Vajira Abeywardena said.

The funeral of the legendary Sri Lankan filmmaker will be held tomorrow with full state patronage at Independence Square from 4 pm onwards.

Dr Lester James Peiris, who is credited with revolutionalising Sinhala cinema in the 1950s, passed away in Colombo on Sunday at the age of 99.