Gaining more market access is focus area for Sri Lanka: Consul General

There is a shift in power and that shift is towards Asia and there is no doubt about it, which Sri Lankan Consul General Chamari Rodrigo also agrees too. She also spoke about how in 21st century Asia has taken the centre stage. She said this at an IBG meeting.

Rodrigo, who has just recently assumed her duties as Consul General to Mumbai, in her address said, “For the first time in centuries, the power is shifting towards Asia. The 21st century has certainly become Asia centric.” Rodrigo expressed the growing consumer market within Asia that is driving growth rather than exports to other countries.

Talking about Sri Lanka in specific, she said, “Sri Lanka has heavily invested in developing infrastructure.” But she added that the country faces challenge in attracting high performance industries.



India is one the largest trading partners of Sri Lanka. “The opportunities is to increase bilateral trade which currently stands at USD 4.7 billion,” added Rodrigo. Sri Lanka has been ambitious about working with other Asian countries.

“We are focussed on diversifying our export and gaining more market access. We are currently negotiating the free trade agreement with China. This will conclude soon. Free trade agreement with Singapore has just commenced,” she revealed.

With a growth of 4.5 per cent, this Sri Lankan representative in India is looking at attracting more overseas investments to the country. “Sri Lanka is the first country in the region to open up its economy for greater private partnerships.” She stressed that due to all the mechanism the country has developed, it is now become one of the safest countries for investors.

Apart from making it attractive for tourism, the country wants to become logistic hub of Indian Ocean. The country has been pitching its diversity quotient to attract tourists but now it wants to take advantage of international connectivity and become the hub of Indian Ocean.

“We are seeking to diversify by linking our SMEs with international value chain. The strategic location helps the country become the logistic hub,” Rodrigo asserted.

Source: Free Press Journal

-Agencies