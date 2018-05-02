Drugs in the mail: 500 ecstasy pills worth Rs 1.7 million seized

Drugs in the mail: 500 ecstasy pills worth Rs 1.7 million seized

May 2, 2018   08:21 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Sri Lanka Customs staff attached to the Airmail Parcel section of the Foreign Mail Exchange at the General Post Office in Colombo have detected a parcel containing 500 ecstasy pills.

A spokesman said that detection was made at 11.30pm yesterday (May 1) and that 500 pills weighing 250 grams with an estimated value of Rs 1,700,000 were found inside.

The parcel has been sent to a male in the Dunagaha area declaring it as a DVD from Germany. The person who came to collect the parcel is a wharf clerk (Authorized Agent), customs said.

Sri Lanka Customs is carrying out further investigations. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories