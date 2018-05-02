Drugs in the mail: 500 ecstasy pills worth Rs 1.7 million seized

Sri Lanka Customs staff attached to the Airmail Parcel section of the Foreign Mail Exchange at the General Post Office in Colombo have detected a parcel containing 500 ecstasy pills.

A spokesman said that detection was made at 11.30pm yesterday (May 1) and that 500 pills weighing 250 grams with an estimated value of Rs 1,700,000 were found inside.

The parcel has been sent to a male in the Dunagaha area declaring it as a DVD from Germany. The person who came to collect the parcel is a wharf clerk (Authorized Agent), customs said.

Sri Lanka Customs is carrying out further investigations.