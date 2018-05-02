Namal says Cabinet reshuffle is a govt scheme

The Cabinet reshuffle is just another scheme of the government to further consolidate its power, claims MP Namal Rajapaksa.

Speaking to the media yesterday (01), he said that there is no scientific basis in the new Cabinet reshuffle.

This complete lie is just an attempt to retain the power for the next one-and-a-half years, but not a measure taken to resolve public issues, said the MP.

He further stated that the government doesn’t talk about bond scam thieves, and Minister Wijedasa Rajapakshe who stated it was shameful to remain in the government has sworn in as a new minister.

According to the MP, this is why the public criticizes the politicians in general.

The government has made a political pickle in the country and crooks have gathered to catch crooks, he further said.