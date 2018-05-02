New State Ministers and Deputy Ministers sworn in

May 2, 2018   11:10 am

By Yusuf Ariff

The new State Ministers and Deputy Ministers are currenctly being sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo. 


State Ministers:

Palitha Range Bandara - State Minister of Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Management and Disaster Management

Dilip Wedaarachchi - State Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economy

M.L.A.M. Hizbullah - State Minister of Highways and Road Development

Mohan Lal Grero - State Minister of Higher Education and Cultural Affairs

A.D. Champika Premadasa - State Minister of Plantation Industries

Lakshman Senewiratne - State Minister of Public Administration and Management, and Law and Oder

Sriyani Wijewickrama - State Minister of Sports, Provincial Councils and Local Government

Weerakumara Dissanayake - State Minister of Mahaweli Development


Deputy Ministers: 

Karunarathna Paranawithana - Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Research, Skills Development and Vocational Training, and Hill Country Heritage

Ameer Ali Shihabdeen - Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economy

Dunesh Gankanda - Deputy Minister of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms

Ranjan Ramanayake - Deputy Minister of Social Empowerment

Sarathie Dushmantha - Deputy Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms

Palitha Kumara Thewarapperuma - Deputy Minister of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development

Manusha Nanayakkara - Deputy Minister of Telecommunication, Digital Infrastructure and Foreign Employment

Muthu Sivalingam - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Wayamba Development

Seyed Ali Zahir Moulana - Deputy Minister of National Integration, Reconciliation and Official Languages

H.M.M. Harees - Deputy Minister of Public Enterprise and Kandy Development

 

