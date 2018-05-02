New State Ministers and Deputy Ministers sworn in

The new State Ministers and Deputy Ministers are currenctly being sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.



State Ministers:

Palitha Range Bandara - State Minister of Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Management and Disaster Management

Dilip Wedaarachchi - State Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economy

M.L.A.M. Hizbullah - State Minister of Highways and Road Development

Mohan Lal Grero - State Minister of Higher Education and Cultural Affairs

A.D. Champika Premadasa - State Minister of Plantation Industries

Lakshman Senewiratne - State Minister of Public Administration and Management, and Law and Oder

Sriyani Wijewickrama - State Minister of Sports, Provincial Councils and Local Government

Weerakumara Dissanayake - State Minister of Mahaweli Development



Deputy Ministers:

Karunarathna Paranawithana - Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Research, Skills Development and Vocational Training, and Hill Country Heritage

Ameer Ali Shihabdeen - Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economy

Dunesh Gankanda - Deputy Minister of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms

Ranjan Ramanayake - Deputy Minister of Social Empowerment

Sarathie Dushmantha - Deputy Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms

Palitha Kumara Thewarapperuma - Deputy Minister of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development

Manusha Nanayakkara - Deputy Minister of Telecommunication, Digital Infrastructure and Foreign Employment

Muthu Sivalingam - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Wayamba Development

Seyed Ali Zahir Moulana - Deputy Minister of National Integration, Reconciliation and Official Languages

H.M.M. Harees - Deputy Minister of Public Enterprise and Kandy Development