New State Ministers and Deputy Ministers sworn in
May 2, 2018 11:10 am
The new State Ministers and Deputy Ministers are currenctly being sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.
State Ministers:
Palitha Range Bandara - State Minister of Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Management and Disaster Management
Dilip Wedaarachchi - State Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economy
M.L.A.M. Hizbullah - State Minister of Highways and Road Development
Mohan Lal Grero - State Minister of Higher Education and Cultural Affairs
A.D. Champika Premadasa - State Minister of Plantation Industries
Lakshman Senewiratne - State Minister of Public Administration and Management, and Law and Oder
Sriyani Wijewickrama - State Minister of Sports, Provincial Councils and Local Government
Weerakumara Dissanayake - State Minister of Mahaweli Development
Deputy Ministers:
Karunarathna Paranawithana - Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Research, Skills Development and Vocational Training, and Hill Country Heritage
Ameer Ali Shihabdeen - Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economy
Dunesh Gankanda - Deputy Minister of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms
Ranjan Ramanayake - Deputy Minister of Social Empowerment
Sarathie Dushmantha - Deputy Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms
Palitha Kumara Thewarapperuma - Deputy Minister of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development
Manusha Nanayakkara - Deputy Minister of Telecommunication, Digital Infrastructure and Foreign Employment
Muthu Sivalingam - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Wayamba Development
Seyed Ali Zahir Moulana - Deputy Minister of National Integration, Reconciliation and Official Languages
H.M.M. Harees - Deputy Minister of Public Enterprise and Kandy Development