Party Leaders meeting scheduled for tomorrow

May 2, 2018   01:28 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Deputy Secretary General of the Parliament Neil Iddawela says that a meeting between the party leaders is scheduled for tomorrow (03).

According to him, although the meeting was previously scheduled to be held today (02) it was postponed to tomorrow.

The meeting will be headed by the Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya.

At the meeting, special attention will be given to the parliamentary session scheduled on the 08th of May and the dates of future parliamentary sessions will also be discussed, he said.

He further mentioned that all party leaders were informed to attend this meeting, 

