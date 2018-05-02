Wildfire in Mullaitivu extinguished by army personnel

A wildfire which broke out in the Thadduwan forest reserve in Mullaitivu was completely extinguished as a result of the efforts by the army personnel of the 64th Division.

A civilian had informed the Army regarding the wildfire when the 64th Division Brigadier K. G. Jayaweera deployed officers from 26th Gajaba Regiment and 14th Sinha Regiment of the 642nd Brigade to extinguish the fire.

The fire was completely doused using Army bowsers over a period of an hour and the villagers claim that, had the fire spread, it would have destroyed many neighboring villages.