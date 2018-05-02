Three dealers arrested with Kerala cannabis
Pic By - Gamini Bandara

May 2, 2018   04:18 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Three suspects were arrested today (02) by the Talawakelle police for the possession and sale of Kerala Cannabis.

The arrest was made on a tip-off received by the police saying that the Kerala cannabis were packed in to small packets and were stored for sale in a house in the Holyrood Estate at Talawakelle.

The suspects had packed 300g of cannabis in to 40 small packets when the arrest was made.

Police reports that the suspects were residents of Talawakelle area and they will be presented at the Nuwara Eliya Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (03).

 

