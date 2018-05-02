-

The inaugural ceremony of special International Buddhist Conference of Rajagiriya Sadaham Sewana International Buddhist Centre was held under the patronage of the President Maithripala Sirisena today (May 02).

The conference is being held for four days where Buddhist monks representing Buddhist countries such as Thailand, China, Japan, Myanmar, Vietnam, Nepal and dedicated Buddhist leaders as well as heads of Buddhist organizations in different countries will participate.

The motive behind the conference is to hold a dialogue joining the International Buddhist Centers to discuss the issues related to religious, societal, economical, and health and other issues that affects humans.

Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero and several ministers and Parliamentarians were present at the inaugural ceremony, the President’s Media Division said.