Met Dept issues heat weather advisory for several provinces

The Department of Meteorology has issued a ‘Heat Weather Advisory’ for tomorrow (May 3) for the Northern, North Central, Eastern, Uva and North Western provinces and Matale and Hambantota districts.

It says that caution level is expected in most parts of the Northern, North Central and Eastern provinces.

Caution level can also be expected in some parts of the North Western and Uva provinces and Matale and Hambanthota districts tomorrow.

In isolated places in the Polonnaruwa district the level can go up to Extreme Caution level as well, the advisory said.

The public is requested to stay hydrated and takes breaks in the shade as often as possible at job sites, never leave children unattended inside vehicles and to limit strenuous outdoor activities, find shade and stay hydrated outdoors.