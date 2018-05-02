Higher Education Ministry responsible for biggest injustice in my life  Wijedasa

Newly appointed Minister of Higher Education and Cultural Affairs, Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, says that the Ministry of Higher Education is responsible for the biggest injustice in his life.

While expressing his contentment on receiving the ministerial portfolio, he said that it was seen that the new Cabinet appointments were done on a scientific basis and coincidently, he has always received ministerial portfolios that were selected on a scientific basis.

He said that the University Grants Commission (UGC) under the Higher Education Ministry had done the biggest injustice in his life.

According to him, after passing his GCE A/L examination, the UGC didn’t grant his request to enroll at the law faculty and yet 34 other students who received lower marks than him were permitted to follow the subject. Instead he was pushed on to the Faculty of Arts at University of Ruhuna, he mentioned.

He states that he wasn’t ready to accept the UGC as the decider of his fate.

Minister Rajapakshe further stated that if it wasn’t for the enmity shown to him by the UGC, he might not have been here today.

He minister was speaking after officially assuming duties at the ministry premises today.