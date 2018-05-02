Medal received by Dr. Lester James Peiris goes missing from his home

The medal received along with the ‘Golden Peacock Award’ won by the late Dr. Lester James Peiris in 1965, has reportedly gone missing.

Police said that the medal which was at his residence has been missing since this afternoon, during the funeral activities.

The funeral of the legendary Sri Lankan filmmaker, who is the pioneer of authentic Sinhala cinema, was held today at the Independence Square in Colombo with full state honours.

Dr. Lester James Peiris had received the medal when “Gamperaliya” ( Village Upheaval ) won the Golden Peacock Award for best feature film at the third New Delhi film festival in 1965. This was the first time a Sinhala film had won an international award.

Police spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that a complaint has been filed regarding the missing medal.