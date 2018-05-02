UNP Colombo District MP Hirunika Premachandra says that UNP backbench MPs are extremely disappointed presently and that over 20 of these MPs have decided not to participate in any of the Prime Minister’s events in the future.

She stated that if this continues the party will start imploding from within and that before long the current leadership would have to face opposition from the MPs in the party.

“There is no other party in the world which establishes committees as much as the United National Party. Therefore the people now laugh at the word ‘committee’,” she said.

The MP said that she has no issues even if she is removed from her positions in the party due to speaking out.

“We have also been given certain responsibilities, but I don’t care even if I’m removed from them because we have to win an election the next time. There will be no one to save us the next time.”

Premachandra said that she believes it is the time for everyone to step outside and that she is truly fed up at this point.