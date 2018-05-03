Sri Lankan arrested for entering Kuwait illegally
May 3, 2018 09:15 am
The Kuwait police have arrested a Sri Lankan for entering the country illegally, reports Al-Rai daily.
The Sri Lankan was arrested in Farwaniya and when police checked his ID, police discovered his residence permit had expired a few days ago.
However, the Ministry of Interior records showed he had left the country one year ago. So the Interior Ministry charged him with entering the country illegally.
Source: Arab Times
-Agencies