Sri Lankan arrested for entering Kuwait illegally

May 3, 2018   09:15 am

The Kuwait police have arrested a Sri Lankan for entering the country illegally, reports Al-Rai daily. 

The Sri Lankan was arrested in Farwaniya and when police checked his ID, police discovered his residence permit had expired a few days ago. 

However, the Ministry of Interior records showed he had left the country one year ago. So the Interior Ministry charged him with entering the country illegally.

Source: Arab Times

-Agencies

