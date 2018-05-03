Chief Minister of Uva Province Chamara Sampath Dassanayake says that he appreciates the decision of the President to reappoint him as the Provincial Education Minister.

He stated that the position he was temporarily removed from was once again given back to him. He said this while attending an event organized to celebrate his reappointment.

Two months ago, the Uva Chief Minister was temporarily suspended from his duties as the Provincial Education Minister.

This was due to the ongoing investigations regarding an incident of him forcing a female principal to kneel before him.